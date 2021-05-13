Equinor ASA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 457 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,862. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

