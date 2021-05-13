EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $81.36 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.