Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

