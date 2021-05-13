Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $56.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 484,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energizer by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

