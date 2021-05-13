Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.30

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Get Endava alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.