Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 51.2% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 178,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

