Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,337% compared to the average volume of 334 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

ENBL stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

