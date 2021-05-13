Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDN opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $228.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.