Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

