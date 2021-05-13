Ellevest Inc. Sells 518 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.