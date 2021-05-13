Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

SM stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.