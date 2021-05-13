Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in American Tower by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.