Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

