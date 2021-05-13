Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

