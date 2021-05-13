Ellevest Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

