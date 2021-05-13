Ellevest Inc. Buys 318 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cree by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,091 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cree by 6.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 669,893 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $72,436,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

