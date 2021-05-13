Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 64,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,389. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

