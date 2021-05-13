Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $923.51

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.51 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.09), with a volume of 970,594 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,040.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 923.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

