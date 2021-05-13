El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

