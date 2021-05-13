EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.21

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.21 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 71.33 ($0.93). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 507,764 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.24. The company has a market cap of £303.03 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £365,000 ($476,874.84). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

