eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

EHTH opened at $61.39 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

