Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 50,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,782 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,920.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,752.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

