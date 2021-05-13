easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,005.50 ($13.14) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 999.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.75.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.