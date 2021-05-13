Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $125.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.