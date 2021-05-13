Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

