Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DEA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.