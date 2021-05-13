Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $145.28 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

