Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $55.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $560.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

