E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 101,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,585. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

