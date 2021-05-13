e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $28.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.90 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

