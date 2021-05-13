Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 387,075 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.84.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1,590.1% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 185,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.