Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 160.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

