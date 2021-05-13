Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.20.

Shares of TSE:DND traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.26. The company had a trading volume of 181,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,793. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.16. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

