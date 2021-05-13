DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 259.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $379.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DURECT by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

