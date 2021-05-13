Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.