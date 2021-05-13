Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.07

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 12402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $26,796,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $5,020,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

