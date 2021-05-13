DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $377.57

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377.57 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 424.90 ($5.55). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 416.90 ($5.45), with a volume of 2,226,442 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.