Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of DRVN opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

