Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.86

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.86 and traded as high as C$23.68. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 75,382 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.21.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

