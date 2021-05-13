Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

