Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on D.UN. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$16.84 and a 12-month high of C$23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

