Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

