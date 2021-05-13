Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

