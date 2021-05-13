Donut Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Donut has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $168,158.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

