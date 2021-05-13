Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Gap Up to $47.38

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.38, but opened at $54.15. Domtar shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 81,811 shares changing hands.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

