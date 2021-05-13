Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $227,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $109.83 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

