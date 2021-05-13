Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $159.06 million and $3.10 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

