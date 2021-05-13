DNotes Trading 62.3% Lower Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 61.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, DNotes has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $20,080.20 and $16.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

