Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 121,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

