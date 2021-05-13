Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 5,384.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,492 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 672,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

