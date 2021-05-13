Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,319 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $262,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

